HATTERS RATED: Everton 1 Luton Town 2

Luton reached the FA Cup fifth round with a last-gasp victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Hatters led through Vitaliy Mykolenko’s own goal just before half time, before Jack Harrison levelled for the Toffees early in the second period. With virtually the last kick, Town sub Cauley Woodrow poked home from Luke Berry's corner to send the visitors through and to see how Luton’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 5.5
With Luton defending their goal well during the first period, he didn’t have a great deal to do, bar a few Mykolenko breaks on the left, helped out by Burke's clearance for one, his handling also up to scratch to collect McNeil's header. Was more of the same in the second period too, but the one time he was really called on, allowed Harrison’s low drive to squirm through his grasp for a goal he won’t be happy with. Didn't let it affect him though as he enjoyed the celebrations at the end. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 7.5
Continued in his role as right wingback due to Kabore’s AFCON absence and was part of a good first half performance that saw Luton enjoy the better of things at Goodison, making some dangerous breaks as the visitors were always looking to play on the front foot. With the match becoming end-to-end late on due to both sides not wanting a replay, he showed good energy levels to continue getting up and down the flank and provide an attacking outlet. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
His return from injury gives Luton’s defence the kind of depth they had been crying out for in recent weeks. Sliding challenge on Onana inside the area during the first half was absolutely spot on when it had to be and his pressure on Mykolenko allowed Luton to move ahead before the break, the Everton defender just getting the final touch to Doughty's corner. Solid throughout, with the scores at 1-1, he threw himself in front of Beto’s blast to crucially ensure the Hatters didn't fall behind. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 9.5
A quite incredible display of defending from the centre half, one of the main reasons Luton found themselves going through to round five. Brilliant sliding block out of nowhere prevented Beto scoring in the first half, even if the offside flag was belatedly raised, as he got tight to the big money signing to quell his threat. Carried on his masterclass after the break as he was always in the right place to block or clear, using his body well to win the ball off the Everton attackers, with some perfectly timed sliding tackles as well. Photo: Clive Brunskill