HATTERS RATED: Everton 1 Luton Town 2

1 . Tim Krul: 5.5

With Luton defending their goal well during the first period, he didn’t have a great deal to do, bar a few Mykolenko breaks on the left, helped out by Burke's clearance for one, his handling also up to scratch to collect McNeil's header. Was more of the same in the second period too, but the one time he was really called on, allowed Harrison’s low drive to squirm through his grasp for a goal he won’t be happy with. Didn't let it affect him though as he enjoyed the celebrations at the end. Photo: Alex Livesey