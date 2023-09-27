HATTERS RATED: Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0

4 . Mads Andersen: 7

In the early stages you could tell why he was so dominant in League One last year as the Exeter forwards struggled to get anything past him, particularly when they went long, the Danish centre half winning six aerial duels throughout the contest. Went close with a header that he failed to get on target, and just when it looked like penalties were on their way, couldn't stop the cross from the right as Exeter went on to win it. Photo: Liam Smith