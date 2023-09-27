HATTERS RATED: Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0

Luton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a third round 1-0 defeat at League One side Exeter City yesterday evening.
A late goal from Deme Mitchell was enough for the Grecians to go through, and to find out how the Hatters rated on the night, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 7
Second chance for the Hatters with Kamsinki rested and as expected, he looked very confident all evening. Handling was good in the first half from Mitchell's drive which bounced awkwardly, while his distribution was impressive, linking with his defence well when Luton switched the ball along the back-line. Good save from the City attacker after the break as he made himself big, but little he could have done to stop the winner. Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Alfie Doughty: 6.5
The only member of the side who kept their place from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves and set off on a few bursts in the first half that looked promising, although unfortunately nothing came from them. Good free kick was nodded wide by Andersen but his impact waned as Exeter got themselves into the game, replaced midway through the second period with one eye on the weekend's action. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 7.5
Imposing debut for the Hatters as he slotted into the right of the back three with ease. Looked athletic, quick, good in the air and decent on the ball, as he kept things moving when Luton were on the front foot. Able to stay out of trouble after an early booking, delivering one magnificent crossfield pass to pick out the run of Giles as it was a highly promising first outing for his new club. Photo: Luton Town FC
4. Mads Andersen: 7
In the early stages you could tell why he was so dominant in League One last year as the Exeter forwards struggled to get anything past him, particularly when they went long, the Danish centre half winning six aerial duels throughout the contest. Went close with a header that he failed to get on target, and just when it looked like penalties were on their way, couldn't stop the cross from the right as Exeter went on to win it. Photo: Liam Smith