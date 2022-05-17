HATTERS RATED: Huddersfield Town 1 Luton Town 0

Luton’s quest for the Premier League was ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town in their play-off semi-final second leg clash last night.
The visitors dominated for long periods during the tie, but just couldn't get the goal they deserved, with Jordan Rhodes netting in the final 10 minutes to send the Terriers to Wembley.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the night, see below.
1. Matt Ingram: 7.5
Was once more the less busier keeper on the night but somehow ended up on the losing side. Big save in the first half from Toffolo, he also denied Pipa low down after the break although fortunate not to concede a penalty after catching Toffolo.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 8
Yet another excellent display in what has been such an impressive season for the Hatters. Caused Nicholls problems with some dangerous crosses, while fizzed an effort straight at the stopper. Only blemish came when caught in possession for the crucial free kick.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Stabbed a half chance wide early on and went even closer in the second half with a header that flew off target. Will be disappointed that Rhodes got the better of him at the back post for the only goal, but can still reflect on a terrific first year at Luton.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Reece Burke: 8
Defended Town's area well as the hosts were kept at arms length for long periods. Calmness in possession ensured Luton could move the ball well out from the back, while got forward too, as he is becoming one of the first choice centre halves now.
Photo: Liam Smith