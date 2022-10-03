HATTERS RATED: Hull City 0 Luton Town 2

Luton Town recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season after triumphing 2-0 at managerless Hull City on Friday night.
The visitors went ahead early on through Alfie Jones’ own goal, before Henri Lansbury secured the points with a truly magnificent strike from 35 yards on the stroke of half time.
To see how the Hatters' players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Was grateful that the woodwork got in the way of Slater’s deflected thunderbolt as it hit the underside of the bar and somehow stayed out. Came off his line with conviction when crosses came into the area, producing an assured display that gave his defence real confidence. Second game in succession he didn't have an actual shot on target to face either.
Photo: George Wood
2. James Bree: 7.5
Always an outlet for Luton, particularly first half as he outpaced his markers to find Morris for a shot he lofted over. Pinpoint free-kick set up the striker for another decent chance, while his cross was cleared out to Lansbury for his scorcher. After the break, sent one promising set-piece off target, but made sure Town had back-to-back clean sheets.
Photo: George Wood
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
Got tight to Hull’s front players as Estupinan was forced to throw himself to the floor following minimal contact in the search for a penalty with referee Linington rightly waving it away. Looked to be struggling with a knock and hamstring problem eventually got the better of him as didn’t reappear after the interval, making it a disappointing return to his former club.
Photo: George Wood
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 8.5
Centre half was up against the division’s top scorer in Estupinan and made sure the Colombian cut a peripheral and frustrated figure, restricted to just 16 touches, replaced after an hour as well. Since he has come back following Coventry defeat, Town haven’t conceded a shot on target as he continues to dominate opposing forwards with real authority.
Photo: George Wood