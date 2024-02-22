HATTERS RATED: Liverpool 4 Luton Town 1

2 . Chiedozie Ogbene: 8

A major reason why the Hatters went into the break dreaming of a famous win, as he anticipated Chong's shot rebounding to the far post and kept his cool to head into the empty net, putting the visitors in dreamland. Made some terrific runs during that opening 45, just pushing the ball past Gomez and sprinting on to it, one such advance finding Woodrow for a half chance. That threat was quelled in a second period the hosts utterly dominated, as he lost van Dijk for the crucial equaliser, while any odd burst was snuffed out by the Reds. Photo: Clive Brunskill