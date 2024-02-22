HATTERS RATED: Liverpool 4 Luton Town 1

Luton were beaten 4-1 by a rampant title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The Hatters had led at the break through Chiedozie Ogbene’s back post header, before second half goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott condemned them to defeat. To find out how Town’s players rated on the night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8.5
For the second game in a row, he was incredibly busy, the Reds raining shot after shot on target, 13 in total. After a fairly comfortable first half in which the hosts’ radar was off, that all changed after the break. Yes, he was beaten four times, but wasn't given a great deal of protection during the second 45 minutes and prevented Liverpool racking up plenty more with terrific stops from van Dijk, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo and co. Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 8
A major reason why the Hatters went into the break dreaming of a famous win, as he anticipated Chong's shot rebounding to the far post and kept his cool to head into the empty net, putting the visitors in dreamland. Made some terrific runs during that opening 45, just pushing the ball past Gomez and sprinting on to it, one such advance finding Woodrow for a half chance. That threat was quelled in a second period the hosts utterly dominated, as he lost van Dijk for the crucial equaliser, while any odd burst was snuffed out by the Reds. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Teden Mengi: 7
Riled the noisy home fans at times with his physical battle against the Liverpool forwards, just managing to stay the right side of the line. Magnificent sliding intervention on Diaz, he won some towering headers in the first period, and made another superb block at 0-0, with six tackles and 10 clearances in total. Once Town were breached, he couldn't do anything to prevent Liverpool running riot though, twisted and turned by Diaz for the third. Unfortunate to see brilliant recovery challenge in the box seized upon by Elliott to make it 4-1. Photo: Andrew Powell
4. Gabe Osho: 6.5
After tracking back well to stop Diaz scoring inside a minute, like Mengi, he tried to get amongst the Reds forwards and knock them out of their stride, a tactic that was working well during that opening 45 minutes in which Luton's gameplan worked to a tee, the likes of Elliott and Gakpo left frustrated. Handball shouts against him were rightly waved away in the second period, but there was no halting Liverpool's momentum as they simply overpowered the Hatters, who were under the pump for large periods. Photo: Clive Brunskill