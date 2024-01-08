HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Bolton Wanderers 0

Luton were held to a goalless draw in their FA Cup third round clash against League One Bolton Wanderers on Sunday meaning a replay to progress to the next stage will be needed.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 6.5
Might have expected a few more shots flying his way due to Bolton’s freescoring nature this season, but it was to be a very quiet cup tie for the Dutchman, barely touching the ball in the second period. Distribution was good on what was just his third outing this term, but caused some jitters late on by flapping the ball over the bar when he really ought to have caught it. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 6.5
Deployed as a wingback in order to get some minutes under his belt, but still doesn’t quite look over his injury just yet, with his pace more often than not dealt with. Had the odd burst in the first period although like the rest of the hosts, wasn’t quite at it in a disappointing opening 45. Better after the break, one cross for Morris almost leading to a goal. Might have won it in stoppage time, but didn’t take charge of the situation, Baxter saving easily. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Centre half was one of the few players who really shone throughout the entire afternoon as yet again he showed his defensive qualities, keeping a good Trotters front-line very quiet indeed. Able to manage the physical Adeboyejo as he made sure little danger came from the frontman. Unleashed another of his crossfield passes in the first period, while stayed alert after the break to ensure Wanderers had little in terms of a genuine threat. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 7.5
In what was a stronger than anticipated line-up by Edwards, the defender kept his place, seeing more of the ball than he has done at times this term, especially in the first half as Luton opted to try to play through the Trotters press. Did that impressively, while he was strong when taking on the Bolton forwards as they had very few, if any, clear-cut opportunities on the day. Some good forays forward as well, one in particular winning a dangerous free kick for his side. Photo: Liam Smith