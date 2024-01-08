HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Bolton Wanderers 0

4 . Gabe Osho (STAR MAN): 7.5

In what was a stronger than anticipated line-up by Edwards, the defender kept his place, seeing more of the ball than he has done at times this term, especially in the first half as Luton opted to try to play through the Trotters press. Did that impressively, while he was strong when taking on the Bolton forwards as they had very few, if any, clear-cut opportunities on the day. Some good forays forward as well, one in particular winning a dangerous free kick for his side. Photo: Liam Smith