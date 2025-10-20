HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Mansfield Town 2

The Hatters missed a penalty through Nahki Wells in the first half, as Rhys Oates quickly put the Stags ahead, with Tyler Roberts netting from the spot early in the second period. To find out how Town’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 5
Made one good save with his legs early on from an unmarked Roberts, before he was left grasping at thin air when Oates curled into the top corner following Wells' misplaced pass. Should have conceded again as Evans fired over from close range, but after the break saw Roberts hit the bar from a tight angle. Sent the wrong way by that man Roberts who tucked his penalty away with real ease, making it 12 goals conceded in his last six outings. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 5
Remained in the right back berth despite Wilshere admitting that isn't his position, injuries meaning he is one of the only options to play out there. Did his best in terms of getting stuck in, winning seven tackles on the afternoon, but found it hard against Roberts, who got away at times on his flank to put in some dangerous crosses that Mansfield went close from. Moved forward well once in the first period to pick out Kodua who almost broke the deadlock, but after the break, there was nothing really happening in an attacking sense. Photo: David Horn
3. Mads Andersen: 4.5
Solid enough in the air as he was able to prevent the majority of the visiting threat when they went long, winning some decent headers on the afternoon. Town's defence struggled though when the Stags kept it on the floor, Roberts missing a great chance and Evans slamming over the bar as well. Found Roberts a tough opponent at times, but could consider himself unfortunate to give away a penalty just before the hour mark when the ball cannoned against his outstretched arm, as it was from close range. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 4
Stayed in the team for Wilshere's first game in charge despite his below-par efforts against Cambridge in the Vertu Trophy. Doesn't look comfortable as the left-sided centre half, with Mansfield creating two clear-cut opportunities in that first period. Looked to have covered Oates' run, before allowing the midfielder to turn inside and curl home the opener. Did take up a good position inside the box in the second period when the Stags looked to attack down their left hand side, before getting what initially looked like a serious injury, as although he carried on for a bit, eventually having to hobble off with 10 minutes remaining. Photo: David Horn