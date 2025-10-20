HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Mansfield Town 2

2 . Christ Makosso: 5

Remained in the right back berth despite Wilshere admitting that isn't his position, injuries meaning he is one of the only options to play out there. Did his best in terms of getting stuck in, winning seven tackles on the afternoon, but found it hard against Roberts, who got away at times on his flank to put in some dangerous crosses that Mansfield went close from. Moved forward well once in the first period to pick out Kodua who almost broke the deadlock, but after the break, there was nothing really happening in an attacking sense. Photo: David Horn