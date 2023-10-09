News you can trust since 1891
Luton players react to the full time whistle as they are beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on Saturday - pic: Liam SmithLuton players react to the full time whistle as they are beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith
HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Rob Edwards’ side fall just short against table-toppers
By Mike Simmonds
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST

Luton suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as their search for a first Premier League win at Kenilworth Road continued.

Despite the visitors playing the second half a man down once Yves Bissouma was sent off, defender Micky van de Ven scored the only goal on 53 minutes to send Spurs top of the table.

To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.

1. Thomas Kaminski: 8

It was always likely that the goalkeeper would be overworked on the day, but such was the wastefulness of the Spurs attackers, it wasn’t anywhere near as much as he might have expected. When he was though, made two terrific saves, using his legs to deny Richarlison and then a magnificent low stop from Kulusevski. Once van de Ven netted, he was relatively untroubled in the second period, but that clean sheet still evades him. Photo: Liam Smith

2. Reece Burke: 7.5

With Kabore dropping to the bench, it meant Burke took up a new role at right back and as usual, put in a real shift with no signs of his troublesome groin flaring up. Managed to do just enough to put off Richarlison inside the opening 90 seconds and played his part in repelling the Spurs threats with a number of important tackles and clearances. Always eager to get up the pitch too, which he managed to at times in the second period. Photo: Liam Smith

3. Tom Lockyer: 6.5

Up against it early on with the trickery of the Tottenham attackers looking like it would be too much for the hosts’ defence. The odd poor touch was almost seized upon by Spurs, but with their finishing awry thankfully it wasn’t costly. Thought he had put Luton in front when nodding home, but VAR ruled it out meaning his kick to the face was in vain. Went off for Barkley late on as Town tried to equalise. Photo: Liam Smith

4. Mads Andersen: 6.5

Centre half had his hands full when trying to keep up with the movement of the Spurs attackers as they cut through the Hatters' back-line with ease early on. Started to do so the longer the match wore on, but had to go off just before the hour mark holding his hamstring, further adding to the Town’s ever-lengthening defensive injury list. Photo: Liam Smith

