HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 8

It was always likely that the goalkeeper would be overworked on the day, but such was the wastefulness of the Spurs attackers, it wasn’t anywhere near as much as he might have expected. When he was though, made two terrific saves, using his legs to deny Richarlison and then a magnificent low stop from Kulusevski. Once van de Ven netted, he was relatively untroubled in the second period, but that clean sheet still evades him. Photo: Liam Smith