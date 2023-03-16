HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Bristol City 0

The hosts cut the gap on third placed Middlesbrough to just a single point with nine games of the campaign to go when Town’s leading scorer headed home Cody Drameh’s cross after just five minutes.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Was reduced to being a spectator in the first half such was the Hatters' dominance in the opening 45 minutes. Busier after the break, but only slightly, able to stop Weimann’s low shot and then gather both Scott and Cornick’s effort that were straight at him. One of the more simple 16 clean sheets he has now managed this campaign. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 9
Definitely his best outing in a Luton shirt so far. Absolutely wonderful cross for Morris with five minutes gone for the striker to head home what turned out to be the winner. Deliveries were excellent for most of the evening as he could easily have had more assists. Challenged by his manager to take more risks and did just that. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 9
With Town in the ascendancy for long periods, he could venture forward with real confidence. Demonstrated his passing ability with one searching ball from deep setting up Adebayo for a chance, while a delicious dinked cross after the break saw Morris denied by O’Leary. Stuck to his task at the back too with some important interventions. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
Loves going up against and beating Bristol City due to his Rovers connections and thoroughly enjoyed the victory on the night. Far too clever and canny for the visiting attackers, relishing his mini spat with Wells in the first half. Defended the goal as excellently as ever, producing his usual dominant aerial display to ensure Luton’s clean sheets keep rolling on. Photo: Liam Smith