HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Cardiff City 0

Luton Town edged past Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road last night to climb out of the Championship relegation zone.
Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes, and to find out how the Hatters rated during the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Was barely called upon in the first period as City struggled to send anything meaningful his way, although kept his concentration to handle El Ghazi’s low free kick. Stayed that way for the majority of the second period, only required to tip over Meite’s looping header early on, before scampering to his left to palm Turnbull’s audacious attempt from inside his own half away. They were the only real alarms on his way to an increasingly comfortable third clean sheet of the season. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 7
Starting to justify just why the Hatters splashed out to bring him in during the January transfer window, as he started his fourth game in succession, going on to complete a third full 90 minutes as well. Didn't have too many opportunities to get forward in what was a tight first half, but looked defensively solid throughout the contest, showing his aerial strength later on when Cardiff sent some crosses in. Appears to be becoming a bit of a favourite with Luton fans now too. Photo: David Horn
3. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Another who made sure Luton weren’t about to concede another sloppy goal as he demonstrated his no-nonsense approach to defending once more, sending the ball as far away from his goal as he possibly could at times to halt any Bluebirds attacks, leading the Hatters' clearance count. Produced some good switches of play out to the left flank in particular, as although booked for ensuring the physical Meite couldn’t get away in the second period, the fit-again centre half looks like he is finally starting to rediscover last season's form. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuiness: 7.5
Starting to really settle into the Luton back-line now after a difficult start having moved from Cardiff in the summer transfer window. Gave a solid and assured display against his former team-mates making sure he won his headers in an imposing fashion and was touch tight when the ball went forward, always looking to get a toe in to prevent possession from reaching the Bluebirds' frontmen.. Still wants that first goal for the Hatters, only to see Alnwick comfortably gather his header in the second half. Photo: David Horn