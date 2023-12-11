HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Manchester City 2

3 . Teden Mengi: 7

Looked to get touch tight to the City players and let them know they were in a game from the word go, as the Hatters did just that during a first half in which they kept their opponents out. Was a slightly different story after the break with City's pressure eventually telling. Second goal will be a cause of annoyance as had to deal with Alvarez’s cross, but his failure to do so ended up with Grealish finding the net for the winner. Photo: Liam Smith