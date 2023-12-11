HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Manchester City 2

Luton suffered a third straight defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters had led at the break thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s towering header, but second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish saw the visitors take all three points.
To find out how the Town players rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Would have expected to have shots raining in on him ahead of kick-off but those fears changed slightly with no Haaland and Doku present. Was still tested though, flipping away Rodri's effort and making a terrific low save from Foden, while able to fingertip Diaz’s shot on to the bar after the break in yet another impressive performance. No chance with Silva’s accurate attempt but might have felt he could have prevented Grealish from scoring, as the winner wasn't Luton’s finest hour defensively. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 7.5
Shifted out to the right hand side as expected with Kabore ineligible against his parent club and he stuck to his task impressively all afternoon, having to put in a lot of work when City went wide. Played a role in the first by finding Townsend to his right, while it was clear the visitors had done their work in defending his corners on this occasion, as his dangerous set-pieces couldn't lead to a Hatters goal. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 7
Looked to get touch tight to the City players and let them know they were in a game from the word go, as the Hatters did just that during a first half in which they kept their opponents out. Was a slightly different story after the break with City's pressure eventually telling. Second goal will be a cause of annoyance as had to deal with Alvarez’s cross, but his failure to do so ended up with Grealish finding the net for the winner. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 8
Back in the side after injury and the captain carried on from where he left off against Brentford, turning in a fine showing against the Premier League champions. Although there was no Haaland to contend with, had to stay switched on from the word go when Foden, Grealish and Alvarez were on the ball. Showed real bravery as Luton went man for man defensively and his tally of six tackles meant City rarely got the better of him. Photo: Liam Smith