HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Nottingham Forest 0

Luton enjoyed a marvellous 1-0 win over fellow play-off chasers Nottingham Forest on Good Friday to take a huge step to reaching the Championship play-offs.
Kal Naismith bagged the only goal from the penalty spot on 37 minutes and to find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 8.5
Superb and absolutely crucial save at 0-0 from Grabban as he reacted brilliantly to palm his drive behind. Collected Zinckernagel’s header and also repelled Johnson’s attempt on his way to an excellent clean sheet against an in-form Forest attack.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 8.5
Was able to burst forward that bit more with the return of Burke to the centre of defence, one such foray leading to the vital moment, his flick handballed by Colback for the penalty. Whipped in some dangerous crosses from the right too.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Amari’i Bell: 8.5
Tasked with keeping a Forest right flank containing Spence and Johnson quiet, he did exactly that. Slightly deeper than usual with Onyedinma in front of him, but the pair struck up an excellent relationship from the word go.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Reece Burke: 9
Great to see him back in the team as Luton have missed his aerial presence and ability on the ball. Restricted the likes of Grabban and Davis to few clear-cut chances and his return is a big boost for the run-in.
Photo: Liam Smith