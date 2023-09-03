HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 West Ham United 2

Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma scored for the visitors, before Mads Andersen pulled one back in stoppage time for the Hatters, and to find out how Town’s players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Had made a proactive start, controlling his area to collect any through balls that came his way, claiming the odd cross too, as he looked confident. Will be hugely disappointed that Bowen’s header escaped his grasp to put the Hammers ahead at such a crucial stage and grateful to see VAR rule out Emerson’s strike after the break. Quieter second period followed, before left powerless to prevent Zouma’s header going in. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 7
First Premier League start of the season as he moved to the right with Kabore dropping to the bench. Snapped into some excellent tackles when faced with the tricky Benrahma as he put in a real shift out on the flank. Tried to attack when he could as well, unleashing one fierce drive that was blocked behind for a corner. Late knock saw him withdrawn for Ogbene. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7
Second league start in a row for Hatters which can only be a bonus as his ability to stay injury-free will be a real boost to Town's chances of survival this term. Up against his former club, he kept any threats on his side to a minimum and was also well positioned to repel Benrahma’s shot when the Hammers tried to make it 2-0. First 90 minutes since April in the tank now. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mads Andersen: 6.5
Took some time to get to the pace of things in the opening period as once West Ham had weathered the early pressure, their forward line began to cause problems. An excellent block on Paqueta who thought he had scored, he couldn't do much about Bowen's opener. Frustrated to see Zouma afforded a free header late on, although his close range effort saw Luton grab a deserved consolation, opening his Town account too. Photo: Liam Smith