HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 AFC Bournemouth 1

4 . Tenden Mengi: 8.5

An absolute warrior for the Hatters as twice he went down with what looked like game-ending injuries in the first half only to shake them off and carry on, putting his body on the line for the cause. Able to burst out of defence a few times and then give it to Luton's more creative players, but he concentrated on doing everything he could to keep the Cherries attackers out and bar the visitors' efforts from long range, he did just that. Future captain material if the Hatters can ward off whatever interest comes his way. Photo: Liam Smith