HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 AFC Bournemouth 1

Luton came out on top of their must-win Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Carlton Morris’s last minute goal sealing a 2-1 victory.
The hosts had fallen behind early in the second half when Marcus Tavernier scored, only to hit back through Jordan Clark’s first ever Premier League strike and then see the skipper win it at the death, turning home Cauley Woodrow’s terrific cross. To find out how the Hatters player rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Had his goal peppered somewhat early on when Tavernier was denied by the woodwork and curled wide. Same post came to the rescue when Kluivert took aim, with the Dutch attacker firing on to the roof of the net as well. Showed good reactions when he kept out Hashioka’s inadvertent deflection as Luton got through to half time all square. Finally beaten by Tavernier but once Town took hold of the game, they tightened up at the back, the Belgian not overly tested until coming off his line well to mop up some late danger. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Daiki Hashioka: 7
Finally got the chance to play in his favoured position, as with Kabore staying in the back three he could move out to play as a wingback. With Semenyo switching to his side, he looked more comfortable on this occasion after a torrid experience against the Ghana international on the south coast recently. Tried to get forward and link with Townsend when possible in a first half that Town didn't quite gel as an attacking unit. Grateful to see Kaminski react quickly to prevent him scoring a second successive unfortunate own goal as he got through a good hour for the Hatters. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Issa Kabore (STAR MAN): 8.5
Great call from Edwards to leave him in the back three as he faced Semenyo who had torn Luton apart in the 4-3 defeat last month and his pace ensured the attacker didn’t have anywhere near the same impact this time. During a tough first period, his desire to defend shone through, with one terrific clearing header when the Cherries were the stronger side in the first period. Sprinted back after the break to stop Solanke late on, as he had his name chanted regularly by the appreciative home fans. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tenden Mengi: 8.5
An absolute warrior for the Hatters as twice he went down with what looked like game-ending injuries in the first half only to shake them off and carry on, putting his body on the line for the cause. Able to burst out of defence a few times and then give it to Luton's more creative players, but he concentrated on doing everything he could to keep the Cherries attackers out and bar the visitors' efforts from long range, he did just that. Future captain material if the Hatters can ward off whatever interest comes his way. Photo: Liam Smith