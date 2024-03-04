HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Aston Villa 3

The visitors had led 2-0 at the break through Ollie Watkins’ double, only for Town to hit back through Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris, as they looked like earning a point at the very least. However, Lucas Digne headed home late on to steal the points, and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
The reason why Luton were still in the contest at half time as he made some terrific saves in the opening 45 minutes. Reacted instinctively to palm Ramsey’s curler away, before also turning Watkins’ deflected drive over the top. No chance with the forward’s header from a corner and wonderful finish when he was played onside, but did make another absolutely splendid stop at full stretch from Rogers. Barely tested after the break, until Digne was allowed to head home and steal the points. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 7.5
First start since before the AFCON for the wingback who couldn't get into full flight during a tough first half. Led the charge immediately after the break though, becoming a constant threat as without his athletic forays and direct running, Town wouldn't have been able to get on the front foot, wrest the initiative back and allow the home fans to believe again. Was edging the star man tag until allowing Digne to run in behind late on for the winner and spoil what was an excellent second 45 for the City loanee. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6.5
Part of a Luton back three that really struggled to contain their opponents in the first 45 minutes, Villa able to attack at will, cutting through Town's defence to test Kaminski on a number of occasions, Watkins left unmarked to make it 2-0. That all changed after the break as the Hatters tightened up immeasurably, preventing any major threats until the very last minute. Thought that he had a first Premier League goal to his name too before that, only to find Cash on the line to clear his header, Luton thankfully still finding the net from the same attack to make it 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 6.5
After taking on Haaland, had to go up against another of the Premier League's very best, facing the bang in-form Watkins a few days later. Found it tough in the first half as the Villa forward was able to get in four shots, two of them finding the back of the net. Switched off as the England international headed in the opener unopposed from a corner, but like his team-mates, was much improved after the break, the visitors barely threatening. Might have snatched a point in stoppage time only to head over the top himself. Photo: Liam Smith