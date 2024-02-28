HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Manchester City 6

4 . Teden Mengi: 6.5

Had the unenviable task of going one v one with Haaland for the majority of the game, without much protection in front of him, as despite doing his best, came off on the wrong end of things, the Norwegian showing his strength and impressive turn of speed to rack up five goals in total. Kept on going throughout the evening, but will surely be having a few nightmares about a trip to the Etihad in April where he could come up against City's superstar again. Photo: Liam Smith