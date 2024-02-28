HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Manchester City 6

Luton Town’s FA Cup run was ended for another year by a blistering Erling Haaland, as he scored five goals for Manchester City during their 6-2 victory at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
Mateo Kovacic was also on target for the visitors as the Hatters’ who managed two wonderful strikes of their own from midfielder Jordan Clark, were dumped out. To find out how the hosts rated on the evening, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 6.5
Hard to judge overall as he came up against a City side and in particular Haaland in full flow from the word go, amassing a mighty 15 shots on target in the end. Made some quite brilliant stops at times from a range of visiting attackers, with some of his best seeing De Bruyne, Doku and a certain Norwegian repelled, as he probably stopped it being double figures on the night. However, let Haaland’s fifth through his legs and should have done better from Kovacic’s blast that made it six as well. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 6
It became apparent fairly quickly that he wasn't going to enjoy another midweek outing as apart from one burst early on, found Ake a tough competitor, with both the space and his opportunities to get down the flank severely limited. Still put in plenty of effort, but with City in the ascendancy it was a quiet night for Luton's speedy wingback as he went off for Hashioka in the second period. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6
Defender was recalled for his first start since the Sheffield United defeat and like the rest of his team-mates was pulled all over the place by an outstanding City side who bossed proceedings for all but 10 minutes or so. With De Bruyne pulling the strings and Haaland in that kind of form, most sides would have struggled to contain the visitors and so it proved. Might well be needed to go again on Saturday with Bell going off injured and Osho struggling as well. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 6.5
Had the unenviable task of going one v one with Haaland for the majority of the game, without much protection in front of him, as despite doing his best, came off on the wrong end of things, the Norwegian showing his strength and impressive turn of speed to rack up five goals in total. Kept on going throughout the evening, but will surely be having a few nightmares about a trip to the Etihad in April where he could come up against City's superstar again. Photo: Liam Smith