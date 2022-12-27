HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Norwich City 1

4. Tom Lockyer: 9

Once more he was the stand-out performer in the Hatters' back three. Showed some real class when up against Pukki, barely letting him get a shot in during the first half. His ball forward led to Luton’s opener after the break, as he should have been on target himself, heading off target twice. With the hosts winning, he was there to lead Town’s defensive efforts in keeping the Canaries out in what was a frantic final few minutes.

Photo: Liam Smith