HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1

3 . Fin Evans (STAR MAN): 7.5

What a night for the 16-year-old! Having impressed in the U21s Premier League Cup tie with Brentford, he got his chance in the first team, settling well with a good early header. Understandable odd moment of nerves afterwards when he was dispossessed, but recovered to show his ability on the ball, making one driving run deep into enemy territory. With the game then in the balance at 2-1, his record-breaking moment arrived with 11 minutes left, slamming into the net to become the Hatters' youngest ever goalscorer in their entire history. Didn't let it get to him as repelled some dangerous attacks after that on an evening he will never, ever forget. Photo: David Horn