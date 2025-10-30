HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 3 Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1

Luton ensured progress to the Vertu Trophy group stages after a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
Jerry Yates scored a double in the first period, while 16-year-old Fin Evans made history when finding the net after the break and to find out how the Town players ratedon the evening, see below.
1. Hakeem Odoffin: 6.5
Having come off the bench against Northampton at the weekend, then the Vertu Trophy tie was a great chance to give the summer signing his first start in a Luton shirt. Played slightly out of position as right back, but did a solid job for the hosts as he got a valuable hour into his legs, before being substituted in what was clearly a pre-planned move by the Hatters. Photo: Jasper Wax
2. Mads Andersen: 7
Danish centre half was restored to the starting line-up after being on the bench at Sixfields, as he looked steady throughout the night and as the senior defender alongside 16-year-old debutant Fin Evans, was clearly a hugely calming experience for the teenager. Had a great chance to open the scoring early in the contest, heading Walsh’s free kick against the inside of the post, but kept things solid at the back for the majority of the contest, ensuring Luton were able to get through to the knock-out stages. Photo: David Horn
3. Fin Evans (STAR MAN): 7.5
What a night for the 16-year-old! Having impressed in the U21s Premier League Cup tie with Brentford, he got his chance in the first team, settling well with a good early header. Understandable odd moment of nerves afterwards when he was dispossessed, but recovered to show his ability on the ball, making one driving run deep into enemy territory. With the game then in the balance at 2-1, his record-breaking moment arrived with 11 minutes left, slamming into the net to become the Hatters' youngest ever goalscorer in their entire history. Didn't let it get to him as repelled some dangerous attacks after that on an evening he will never, ever forget. Photo: David Horn
4. Cohen Bramall: 6.5
Alert to a short corner as his cross was handled in the box for a penalty that was tucked away by Yates to make it 2-0. Got away on the left soon afterwards and almost picked out the striker for his hat-trick, only for the visitors to just about clear their lines. Booked himself when one of the Seagulls youngsters sped away from him, but another 45 minutes in the tank will do him good as he looks to make that left back berth his own if possible under Wilshere. Photo: Pete Norton