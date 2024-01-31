HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Elijah Adebayo scored a magnificent hat-trick as Luton romped to their biggest win of the season by far with a stunning 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.
The Hatters forward was joined on the scoresheet by Chiedozie Ogbene as the Seagulls were simply blown away and to find out how the Town players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Hard to remember he was actually in goal such were the lack of attempts from the Seagulls on the night, despite having one of the most feared attackers in the league in their ranks in Joao Pedro. Only real work came late on when parrying away Welbeck's effort, the rebound then volleyed wide by Lamptey. Ventured out of his area more than he has done so far this term as he looked to sweep up any loose balls, but comfortably picked up a second clean sheet of the campaign. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 9
Brighton clearly didn’t do their homework on the wingback as he was afforded so much plenty of time and space to send over the cross that led to Adebayo breaking the deadlock. Moments later, he was left free to beat Steele to the ball and make it 2-0 in a quite blistering start to proceedings. Ran Estupinan ragged which led to the Ecuadorian being booked and hauled off at half time. Kept Igor busy for the rest of the evening, as his volley was blocked behind for the corner that saw Luton add their fourth. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 9
With Mengi out injured, he had to go again having started at Everton on Saturday, and did so with what looked like ease, completing back-to-back 90 minutes for the first time not only this season, but in almost a year. Set the tone by winning the ball back for Luton from kick-off to take the lead inside 20 seconds, also responding to the crowd's pleas to shoot with an attempt that deflected narrowly wide. Finishing top of both the tackles and the clearances charts shows just what an impressive evening he had. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 9
Returned to the back-line after missing Saturday's trip to Everton, taking on a Seagulls forward line that contained the red-shot Pedro and experienced campaigner Welbeck. Neither really had a sniff for the opening 70 minutes though as every time they got near Town's area, then Osho and co would see them off, whether it be winning the aerial battle or well-timed interventions, ensuring the visitors drew another league blank. Has the confidence to go one v one with his opponent now and has hardly lost a duel since. Photo: Liam Smith