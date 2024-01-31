HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 4 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 7.5

Hard to remember he was actually in goal such were the lack of attempts from the Seagulls on the night, despite having one of the most feared attackers in the league in their ranks in Joao Pedro. Only real work came late on when parrying away Welbeck's effort, the rebound then volleyed wide by Lamptey. Ventured out of his area more than he has done so far this term as he looked to sweep up any loose balls, but comfortably picked up a second clean sheet of the campaign. Photo: Liam Smith