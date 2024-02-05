HATTERS RATED: Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4

Luton left St James’ Park with a remarkable point following a 4-4 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday.
Gabe Osho and Ross Barkley had scored in a first half that ended 2-2, as Town dared to dream after the break when Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo found the net to make it 4-2. However, the Magpies hit back to ensure it finished all square in a truly wonderful contest and to find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Little protection as Longstaff made it 1-0 and then beat away Gordon's shot only for the midfielder to be left unmarked to score once again. Stood up well to save from Murphy in the second period, before rocked by the Magpies double strike, as Barnes beat his despairing dive from outside the box. Few iffy kicks once more, but terrific late stop at full stretch when Barnes' attempt flicked off Mengi ensured Town left with what could be a crucial point. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene (STAR MAN): 9.5
From the opening minute it was clear he had Burn’s number, racing away from the lumbering full back to give Luton a real threat on the right hand side, his pace a massive factor in the Hatters' attacking play. Might have gone down for an early penalty but stayed on his feet to try, although after the break, he did go over following after another foul by Burn to win Town their penalty. Almost won it in stoppage time, but is back to his best once more, showing seriously impressive energy levels even after the 100-minute mark. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 8
Only change from the Brighton thrashing and in a game where both sides clearly weren't afraid to let have a go as soon as they got within range of the goal, he positioned himself well to make some good blocks on a number of Newcastle attempts. Although the visitors conceded four in total, like the rest of Town's defence, didn't have a bad game at all, as the back-line deserve great credit for keeping out the Magpies for almost half an hour once it had gone to 4-4. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 8
After Newcastle went in front, he played his role to perfection from a well-worked free kick, peeling away from his markers to guide a header over Dubravka and in off the bar as Luton drew level with his second of the season. Couldn't quite keep pace with Gordon, or bring him down, as the Magpies instantly moved back in front, but learned from that and prevent the exciting attacker from doing so again. Different threat in Wilson after the break, but bravely went one-on-one with his man to come out on top of that individual battle. Photo: Liam Smith