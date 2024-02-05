HATTERS RATED: Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4

2 . Chiedozie Ogbene (STAR MAN): 9.5

From the opening minute it was clear he had Burn’s number, racing away from the lumbering full back to give Luton a real threat on the right hand side, his pace a massive factor in the Hatters' attacking play. Might have gone down for an early penalty but stayed on his feet to try, although after the break, he did go over following after another foul by Burn to win Town their penalty. Almost won it in stoppage time, but is back to his best once more, showing seriously impressive energy levels even after the 100-minute mark. Photo: Liam Smith