HATTERS RATED: Nottingham Forest 0 Luton Town 0

Luton ended their run of successive defeats with a stalemate at Nottingham Forest last night. Striker Elijah Adebayo missed a glorious chance to win it in the second half when his penalty was saved by home keeper Brice Samba and to find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 7
Limited time to prepare for his first Championship encounter in 11 months due to Sluga’s Covid contact but apart from the odd slip in the first half, and denying Taylor with his legs in the second, was barely tested on his way to a clean sheet.
2. James Bree: 7
Luton’s only ever present this season now following Sluga’s absence and gave a decent display on the right hand side both in defence and when able to get forward with Forest a man down. Late corner led to a chance for Naismith.
3. Kal Naismith (STAR MAN): 8
In some serious form, not just defensively, but with his outstanding ability to drive forward from the back. Went on some dazzling forays and then thought he had won it, but late volley drew an excellent save from Forest’s saviour Samba.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
One loose touch on an ill-advised pass from Mpanzu almost cost the Hatters as Shea came to his rescue. Other than that though he was in control throughout and drew the foul from Colback which led to Town’s penalty.