HATTERS RATED: Peterborough United 0 Luton Town 2

3 . Christ Makosso: 7.5

Despite the infancy of his career both at Luton and in general, the defender looks an increasingly class act for the Hatters. His pace meant that the hosts could never really escape as they would have wanted, while won five tackles on the afternoon as well, the most by a visiting player. Having done his job at one end, he might have featured at the other, slamming over when he should have hit the target from 10yards out, although did test Bilokapic late on from range with a strike that the keeper parried away. Photo: Liam Smith