HATTERS RATED: Peterborough United 0 Luton Town 2

Second half goals from Mads Andersen and Jordan Clark were enough to down the Posh and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 6.5
Another game in which he had very little to do and Luton will hope that becomes a theme of the season. Dived to his right to save a tame effort from Khela early on, before his best save of the day was still a routine one by his standards, parrying away from Ihionvien. Did claim a corner well before the break when Posh carried some kind of attacking threat, as that was extinguished during what was an incredibly quiet second half in front of the home fans, able to watch Mill's long range free kick fly wide of his goal. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Reuell Walters: 5
Appeared to be in for a real battle with Peterborough winger Odoh as the two tussled in the first period, with Luton, Baptiste in particular, often looking for the switch out to his flank. Showed some good control at times, but didn’t really have the belief required in his final ball, as Town struggled to create anything meaningful in the opening 45 minutes,. Caught out for one United chance as well from a long ball, as he was taken off at half time, Bloomfield stating afterwards that it was down to a groin injury and not a tactical decision. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Despite the infancy of his career both at Luton and in general, the defender looks an increasingly class act for the Hatters. His pace meant that the hosts could never really escape as they would have wanted, while won five tackles on the afternoon as well, the most by a visiting player. Having done his job at one end, he might have featured at the other, slamming over when he should have hit the target from 10yards out, although did test Bilokapic late on from range with a strike that the keeper parried away. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mads Andersen (STAR MAN): 7.5
Described by Bloomfield as the 'biggest gift' of the season so far, his emergence from two years of injury hell is wonderful to see. Looked defensively sound throughout the contest, always taking the right option when the ball was knocked in behind him, one lovely slalom away from his man to play his way out of trouble catching the eye in particular. His dominance in the air meant Town looked rock solid at the back, winning six headers, one of them when shrugging off his man to meet Saville’s corner and crucially put the Hatters in front on the hour mark. Photo: Andy Rowland
