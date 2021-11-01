HATTERS RATED: Preston North End 2 Luton Town 0

Luton produced a poor performance as they lost their five game unbeaten run with a 2-0 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday. Lilywhites top scorer Emil Riis netted twice in the first half, the second from the penalty spot as Town couldn't find a way back after the break. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6
Beaten from a very acute angle by Riis for the opener, although whether the striker meant it remains unclear. Almost saved the penalty but did prevent Luton losing by more in the second half, his best stop from Sinclair when clean through.
2. James Bree: 5
One fine free kick picked out Rea for a good opportunity that he should have scored from. Very little in terms of an attacking sense throughout the clash, while one sight of goal in the second period saw him blast ambitiously over.
3. Amari’i Bell: 4
Could and should have cleared the danger in the build-up for Preston’s first, but dithered as the ball was soon in the back of Town’s net. Booked for a rash challenge as was another who was well below his best at Deepdale.
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 6
Was the only one to really show some fight, winning headers and clearing his lines. Almost let it spill over though, as was lucky to stay on after shoving Browne to the ground and then might have seen a second yellow for a late tangle with Riis.