HATTERS RATED: QPR 2 Luton Town 0

Luton fell to a 2-0 defeat against fellow play-off hopefuls QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night. Despite starting well, the Hatters fell behind to Chris Willock's goal on 10 minutes, experienced striker Charlie Austin then doubling the advantage early in the second half. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 5.5
Croatian came needlessly racing off his line to only to be caught in no man’s land and easily lobbed by Willock as Luton fell behind when on top. Little to do after that but was left with no chance by Austin’s close range header.
2. James Bree: 7
Broke forward well on the right flank to join up the attack and might have had more than one assist to his name had Town hit the target from his deliveries. Two good crosses in the second half saw Lockyer denied and Naismith nod wide.
3. Fred Onyedinma: 7
Started in a left wingback role for the first time this season and used his pace to get up and down the pitch effectively. Defended well, while might have levelled, dinking over the bar when faced with Dieng and sending another attempt over.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Back in the side for Burke and along with the rest of Town’s defence had the QPR forwards under control for large periods, only to see the visitors concede twice on their way to defeat. Saw his header from Bree's corner kicked off the line too.