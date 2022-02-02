HATTERS RATED: Swansea City 0 Luton Town 1

Luton moved into serious play-off contention after an excellent 1-0 victory at Swansea City last night. The visitors scored the only goal of the game with 18 minutes to go, substitute Harry Cornick netting an eighth of the season from Cameron Jerome's pass and to find out how Town's players rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 8
Made a wonderful early save from Obafemi when the forward toe-poked goalwards from close range. Handled a few late efforts well, while grateful for his post for keeping out Cabango’s header on his way to a sixth clean sheet in 10 outings.
2. James Bree (STAR MAN): 9
Full back not only put in a huge shift defensively when up against the excellent Wolf, but was also Town’s main creator sending in some truly fantastic crosses and unlucky not to grab at least one assist. Is in some serious form now.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8.5
After a few quiet matches is now looking like the player who started the campaign for Town. Kept things tight and always eager to overlap, picking out Campbell for one opportunity, while a good decoy run allowed Onyedinma the chance to shoot.
4. Reece Burke: 8.5
Back in the side after two games out and looked like he hadn’t been away, with another strong showing as he won his battles both on the floor and in the air. Still able to burst out from the back, rifling one attempt narrowly over on his left foot.