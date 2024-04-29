HATTERS RATED: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Luton Town 1

The Hatters trailed late in the first half when Hwang Hee-Chan opened the scoring, before Toti doubled the lead moments after the break with a free header. Late on, Carlton Morris netted to give Town a chance, but they couldn’t find a leveller. To find out how the Luton players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Made an important early stop when Hee-Chan got away and was having a fairly quiet first half until the South Korean's strike got a nick off Mengi's boot and wrongfooted him for the opener. Couldn't believe it when Toti was then left unmarked to power his header in from close range at the start of the second half, although did well to prevent Semedo from making it 3-0 moments later. Left his area commandingly to read the danger and sweep things up for this defence, although distribution rivalled Sa’s for its waywardness at times. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
2. Daiki Hashioka: 4.5
Brought in to play his favoured wingback role with Kabore ruled out for the season and bar one good cross for Morris, struggled to get to the pace of things in the first period, often giving the ball away or caught out of position as Wolves looked to attack down his flank. Early in the second period, he completely let Toti go from a short corner routine, allowing the defender a free header that left his manager hugely frustrated, as the Japanese international was withdrawn on the hour mark. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
3. Reece Burke (STAR MAN): 7.5
Was keeping the Wolves attackers at arms length for most of the first period, while also being able to get up and support his attackers as well, delivering one raking pass forward for Clark. Thought he had dealt with the danger in the hosts' build up to the opener, only to lose out to Cunha and not get the free kick he was after either. Once the second goal went in, the defender dug in to prevent Luton shipping five for a third successive game, while went on to grab his fourth assist of the season with a towering header for Morris from Doughty's corner. Photo: Michael Steele
4. Teden Mengi: 7.5
The battle between Town’s warrior-like centre half and Wolves forward Hee-chan was an intriguing one from almost the word go, as the Luton defender looked to be just about coming out on top until inadvertently deflecting a shot past Kaminski for the opener. Terrific in possession, as he barely wasted a pass, he also tackled, blocked and cleared any effort that came his way. Despite being another Hatter who is clearly playing through the pain barrier, gave everything on the day as he always does. Photo: Michael Steele