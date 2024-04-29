HATTERS RATED: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Luton Town 1

3 . Reece Burke (STAR MAN): 7.5

Was keeping the Wolves attackers at arms length for most of the first period, while also being able to get up and support his attackers as well, delivering one raking pass forward for Clark. Thought he had dealt with the danger in the hosts' build up to the opener, only to lose out to Cunha and not get the free kick he was after either. Once the second goal went in, the defender dug in to prevent Luton shipping five for a third successive game, while went on to grab his fourth assist of the season with a towering header for Morris from Doughty's corner. Photo: Michael Steele