Hatters receive 2,354 tickets for Burnley trip

Hatters go to Burnley in their first away game of the season

Luton have received an allocation of 2,354 tickets for their first away league game of the Championship season at Burnley next month.

The Hatters head to Turf Moor on Saturday, August 6, to take on the Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last term and are now under new management in former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Town supporters who have requested an away season card this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, while tickets are available to diamond season ticket holders and executive members from this Friday until Tuesday, July 19.

Remaining tickets will be available to season ticket holders at one ticket per person from Thursday, July 21 until Monday, July 25, with the rest going on general sale from Tuesday, July 26 until Friday, July 5.

Prices – Adult: £30; Seniors (65+): £20; Young Adult (U22): £20; U18s: £18.