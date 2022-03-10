Hatters relieved to have 'outstanding' Clark available again as he impresses during City victory

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Luton first team coach Alan Sheehan admitted the Hatters are relieved to have the ‘outstanding’ Jordan Clark back and starting for them once more.

The 28-year-old had been a big player for the club this term, despite injuries disrupting his campaign, the first through no fault of his own, taking a fearful blow to the head from West Bromwich goalkeeper Sam Johnstone back in August.

That saw him miss six matches, before he came back and was an integral part of the match-day squad for the next five months.

However, following the Sheffield United fixture on January 22, Clark picked up an injury in training and wasn’t seen again until the 3-2 FA Cup fifth round defeat against Chelsea last Wednesday night, some nine games and almost six weeks later, although he remained on the bench.

The former Accrington winger came on during the second half at Middlesbrough on Saturday, but was unable to affect the outcome, Town going down 2-1, then starting Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Coventry where it was a completely different story.

Alongside Luke Berry and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, the duo also not having been in the starting line-up for a Championship clash since January 25 and February 19 respectively, once Clark had grown into the game, he became a massive influence.

Following one dinked cross that his team-mates didn't quite read in the first half, he then set off on a number of skillful runs forward during the second period, carrying the ball some distance, one dash in particular when the Sky Blues tried and failed repeatedly to foul him, ending in Cameron Jerome being flagged just offside.

He also delivered another tantalising ball on his left foot, which unfortunately no attacker gambled on, before making way for Henri Lansbury with five minutes to go.

Speaking afterwards, Sheehan said: “Jordan Clark is an outstanding footballer and he’s been a big loss.

“Luckily we’ve gone on a decent run, but he’s a great character.

"To have him in the team with Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock, different to what we’ve had over the last while, but we keep making changes and the lads keep stepping up to the plate, so it’s really good competition in that area.”

A game of few clear-cut chances for either side saw Town win it thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s 14th goal of the season on 38 minutes.

Latching on to a long clearance from keeper Alex Palmer, he cut in from the left and slotted past Simon Moore to secure a valuable three points in Luton’s bid for the play-offs.

Sheehan continued: “It was a great finish, long ball over the top, something we probably didn’t do enough of in the first half, getting in behind them.

"But the one time we did, that one moment of quality ends up winning the game for us, so that was key.”

The goal ensured over 1,700 Luton fans went home happy with what was a seventh win on the road this term, as Sheehan added: “They’re outstanding, a long trip on Saturday, games are coming thick and fast now.