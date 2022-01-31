Hatters reported to be battling Hull, Sunderland and Portsmouth to sign Spurs youngster on loan

Spurs youngster Harvey White

Luton have been tentatively linked with a loan deal for young Spurs midfielder Harvey White ahead of this evening's 11pm transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old has been at Tottenham since U16 level, with two senior appearances, the first in the Europa League against Ludogorets last term, while also featuring in the 5-0 FA Cup win at Marine.

White was then loaned to League One Portsmouth, where he played 22 times, scoring once.

This campaign the youngster has played for Spurs' U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, netting a double in the 4-3 win at Stevenage, also on the bench for the first team twice against Chelsea this month.