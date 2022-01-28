Newcastle boss Eddie Howe happy to loan out Hatters target Elliot Anderson

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he is happy to loan out young midfielder Elliot Anderson during the final few days of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a player that Luton boss Nathan Jones has declared having 'conversations' about for the last 12 months, closely monitoring his progress at St James' Park.

Anderson, who has been on the bench for the Magpies in the last few Premier League games, didn't travel out with the first team squad to Saudi Arabia for a training camp, instead staying in England and playing for the U23s during their 1-0 Premier League 2 Division Two defeat against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Academy coach Kevin Richardson had told Newcastle World that a loan was possibly on the cards for Anderson and that was backed up by Howe in an interview with the Shields Gazette.

He said: "With Elliot, we're looking at the possibility of loaning him but nothing is confirmed on that.

"The purpose of him staying behind was for him to be available to move and ready to potentially join another club on a loan deal.