Hatters reported to be interested in out of contract Portsmouth defender

Defender Jack Whatmough in action for Portsmouth

Luton are reportedly interested in Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough who is out of contract at Fratton Park this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks with Pompey and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for his hometown club.

He has been offered new terms by manager Danny Cowley, but according to the Portsmouth News, is considering his options at the League One club, with Town boss Nathan Jones believed to have declared an interest.

The Hatters will be in the market for a defender during the transfer window, having seen Matty Pearson move to fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town on a free transfer last week, with Martin Cranie's deal coming to an end too.