Hatters reportedly involved in a transfer battle to sign Chesterfield winger

Speculation that the Hatters are after ex-Ipswich youngster

Luton have been linked with a move for exciting Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra ahead of the transfer window closing next Monday.

The 24-year-old started his career with Ipswich Town’s academy in 2017, progressing through the youth ranks at Portman Road before signing his first professional contract in February 2019. He made his first team debut for the Tractor Boys in an EFL Cup first round tie at Kenilworth Road, scoring his first senior goal with a deflected attempt during the 3-1 defeat for the visitors.

From there, Dobra set up both goals in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in an EFL Trophy group stages contest, eventually making his league debut when coming off the bench in a 2-0 loss at Accrington Stanley. He signed a new three year contract with Ipswich in May 2020, going on to have a loan spell with Colchester United in the 2021-22 season, scoring two goals in 15 outings, before leaving Ipswich by mutual consent in July 2022, having scored twice in 30 appearances.

Quickly snapped up by the Spireites when they were a National League side, he scored on his debut again in a 2-2 draw with Dorking, finishing as the club’s leading scorer with 11 goals from 33 appearances, including in the play-off final at Wembley, although Chesterfield were beaten on penalties by Notts County.

He then reached double figures once as they did earn promotion to League Two the following year, before being voted Player of the Year in Chesterfield's first season back in the Football League finishing with 13 goals from 51 matches as the Spireites lost 4-1 to Walsall in the play-off semi-final. Dobra, who was both in Redbridge, but qualifies to play for Albania through his father, made his for the Albania U19s in a friendly in March 2019, going on to win seven caps, scoring once, before getting a call-up for the U21s, for whom he featured on 11 occasions, with one goal.

Having netted twice in six games this term and scoring 36 in 136 matches in total, also adding 15 assists, Dobra is now being linked with a move to Kenilworth Road, although Town reportedly face competition from a host of clubs in both League One and the Championship for his signature. A report from Footy Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said: “Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra is a target for a host of EFL clubs, including Derby, Portsmouth, Oxford, Barnsley, Luton, Bolton, Blackpool, and Reading before the close of the window.”