Hatters rumoured to be interested in Cardiff City defender valued at £10m

Town could be looking at centre half

Luton are looking at the possibility of signing former Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness from Championship rivals Cardiff City according to WalesOnline.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks with the Gunners after moving to the Emirates at the age of 10, playing for the U18s and U23s, with two Football League Trophy appearances in that time. He impressed during a loan spell with Ipswich Town, playing 25 times and scoring once, earning himself a move to the Bluebirds in 2021.

McGuinness headed to Sheffield Wednesday for six months at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, but forced his way back into the reckoning at the Cardiff City Stadium, making 31 appearances for Erol Bulut’s side last season, scoring once. He signed a new four year deal in August 2023 and has played 85 times in total for the Bluebirds, scoring five goals. The towering defender missed the 2-0 pre-season friendly 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, although boss Bulut played down his absence, saying: “We protected him today because he was feeling a muscular problem,"

WalesOnline is now reporting that Luton, whose manager Rob Edwards has declared are ‘trying hard’ to sign defensive reinforcements during this transfer window, are taking a look at McGuinness. The Welsh club, who have already signed Callum Chambers this summer and are themselves attempting to get another centre half in, are believed to have slapped a fee of around £10m for the player, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level, if they are to sell him.