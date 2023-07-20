News you can trust since 1891
Hatters rumoured to have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City youngster Issa Kaboré

Defender believed to be close to heading to Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Jul 2023, 20:56 BST- 2 min read

Luton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign young Manchester City defender Issa Kaboré on a season-long loan move according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old, who has won 32 caps for Burkina Faso, spent last term on loan with French Ligue 1 side Marseille, playing 22 times as they finished third in the table.

French paper L’Equipe broke the news of the Hatters’ interest last week, with Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath tweeting today: "Manchester City full-back Issa Kaboré has deal in principle agreed for season-long loan at Luton.

"He is fly out to join Rob Edwards' squad in Slovenia for pre-season preparations.

"Agreement in principle includes #MCFC contract extension.”

That was backed up by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: "Manchester City and Reims are signing documents for Josh Wilson Esbrand to move on loan deal — as revealed on Wednesday.

“Man City will also loan Issa Kaboré to Luton Town, agreement sealed today.

Issa Kabore faces the camera after signing for Marseille last season - pic: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty ImagesIssa Kabore faces the camera after signing for Marseille last season - pic: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images
Issa Kabore faces the camera after signing for Marseille last season - pic: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

"It will include City contract extension, as @mcgrathmike reported.”

Kaboré came through the youth ranks at Rahimo FC, before moving to Belgian side KV Mechelen in 2019, playing five games in the top flight, before moving to the Etihad in July 2020, signing a five year deal.

He remained on loan at Mechelen for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign, before another move at another Ligue 1 side Troyes in the 2021-22 campaign, making 31 appearances.

The defender, who was named Best Young Player of the tournament at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, is yet to feature for Pep Guardiola’s team since arriving in Manchester.

