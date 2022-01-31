Hatters sign Aston Villa keeper Jed Steer on loan

Luton have signed Aston VIlla keeper Jed Steer

Luton have made their first signing on transfer deadline day by bringing in Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old started his career with Norwich City in 2010 before going out on loan to Yeovil Town in the 2011-12 season where he played alongside and was coached by Town manager Nathan Jones.

He also spent time at Cambridge United, before being signed by Villa in 2013.

The former England youth international had further loan spells at Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic in 2018, but returned to Villa Park for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Steer had a huge role in helping Villa gain promotion to the top flight, including saving two penalties in the play-off semi-final shootout against West Bromwich Albion and playing in the 2-1 Wembley win over Derby.

He has played three times this season, including once in the Premier League against Chelsea.