Luton have signed Danish defender Mads Andersen from League One Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old started out at Brondby in his home country, before a loan move to Koge where he made his senior debut, then joining FC Horsens in 2017, playing 32 times and scoring five goals.

His form alerted the attention of the Tykes, as he moved to England in 2019 for a reported fee of £900,000.

Andersen went on to play 175 games for the Tykes, including 51 last season, scoring twice, as the Oakwell club just missed out on promotion to the Championship, with a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

That earned him a place in the EFL League One Team of the Season, while he also won the Tykes’ supporters’ player of the season award as well.

Andersen, who has a handful of Danish U19s caps to his name, becomes Town’s second signing of the summer transfer window, having brought in Chiedozie Ogbene last week.