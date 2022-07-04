Hatters sign former Arsenal, QPR and Bristol City midfielder after his release from Sheffield United

Midfielder Luke Freeman has signed for the Hatters

Luton have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Luke Freeman on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has been a player on manager Nathan Jones’ wish-list for some time now, and he finally got his man with the left-footer agreeing terms this afternoon.

Freeman has been training at the Brache for the last 10 days following his release by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

Having been at Charlton Athletic and then Gillingham earlier in his career, making his senior debut for the Gills as a 15-year-old, the midfielder was signed by Arsenal in 2008, the Gunners loaning him to Yeovil Town two years later where he played alongside Hatters chief Jones, who was player-coach at the time.

Freeman, who has represented England at U15s and U17s level, then went to Stevenage in 2012, making over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He was signed by Bristol City in 2014, netting 10 times in 121 outings, before another switch to QPR, where he notched 15 goals in 112 matches.

Freeman went to Sheffield United in 2019, as he featured 11 times in the Premier League, but then the following campaign joined Nottingham Forest on loan, with one goal in 25 games.

He came close to a move to Kenilworth Road last season, but finances dictated against it, joining Millwall on loan instead, only to make a solitary appearance after injuring his hamstring.