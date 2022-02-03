Hatters boss admits finances prevented Luton from signing Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman on deadline day although confirms no offer was made for Spurs youngster

Luton boss Nathan Jones confirmed the Hatters were interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman on transfer deadline day this week, only for the finances to prevent them doing a deal.

The 29-year-old is well known to the Town manager, as the pair played together at Yeovil in the 2010-11 season when Freeman, then an Arsenal player, joined the Glovers on loan.

He has since gone on to have spells at Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR, moving to Bramall Lane in July 2019, but despite making 11 Premier League appearances, struggled for game time with the Blades, spending last term on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman

Town were heavily linked with the former England youth international, but nothing came of it, Freeman eventually heading on loan to Championship rivals Millwall for the remainder of the season.

Jones confirmed he was a player Luton had looked to bring in, while also denying there had been any interest in acquiring Spurs youngster Harvey White, who the Hatters were reportedly tailing.

He said: "Luke Freeman we would have liked to have done.

"I know Luke, I’ve played with Luke, I’ve been an admirer of Luke, he’s been fantastic, it’s just we couldn’t get near the finances for him, so that was that.

"We probably wanted to add a left footed midfield player to our ranks as that’s the only thing we haven’t got, that’s why we’ve probably been linked with Harvey White, but there was no enquiry for Harvey White.

"For Luke Freeman there was because he’s different to what we have, really, really different.