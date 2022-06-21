Hatters snap up former academy graduate Woodrow from Barnsley

Luton's second signing of the summer is former academy graduate Cauley Woodrow - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton have made their second signing of the summer transfer window with former youngster Cauley Woodrow returning to the club from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road as a teenager, winning a prestigious European five-a-side tournament with the U16s before making his first team debut 12 days after his 16th birthday at Welling United in the FA Trophy in December 2010.

He played twice more in the competition with victories over Uxbridge and Gloucester City, before the Hemel Hempstead-born youngster became the first the first non-League player to be capped at youth level for England since the 1970s when he was selected for the U17s in February 2011.

Woodrow’s talents were soon noticed higher up the footballing echelon though, snapped up by then Premier League side Fulham in March 2011 for a six-figure fee.

He made 66 appearances for the Cottagers in almost eight years, scoring 12 goals, while also having loan spells with Southend, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley, eventually making his switch to Oakwell permanent in January 2019, on target 19 times as the Tykes finished second behind Luton in League One to join the Hatters in the second tier.

The forward found the net 15 times in the 2020-21 season as the Tykes reached the Championship play-offs, but missed the second half of last term due to an ankle injury as the club were eventually relegated.