Hatters striker always had the faith that 'unique' Luton could hit back against the Blades

Luton striker Carlton Morris always had the faith that his ‘unique’ set of team-mates could turn around a 2-1 deficit during their 3-2 at Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Morris had been on the bench for the Premier League contest at Bramall Lane, introduced with 19 minutes to go, just after the hosts had taken the lead courtesy of Anel Ahmedhodzic’s close range finish when Town couldn’t clear their lines.

Having told manager Rob Edwards that the visitors would ‘get back into this’, Morris went on to ensure that was the case, as he chased to a corner that had flown through the area, sending a high cross into the box that saw Gabe Osho challenge Jack Robinson, the ball flicking off the top of the Blades defender’s head and beating Wes Foderingham to nestle in the bottom corner.

Four minutes later and Morris was at it again, putting a home player on the floor inside the area and then trying to pick out Andros Townsend, only to see the ball hit United player Anis Slimane and loop up over the covering Max Lowe to send the Town supporters behind the goal into delirium.

That was enough for Luton to bring the three points back to Bedfordshire, as Morris said: “We’ve got so much faith in our team-mates and each other in that dressing room. We know we can turn it around in any game, not just here, which isn't an easy place to come, so thankfully we did that. I’m over the moon to get the three points, I thought our first half performance deserved it.

"We couldn’t quite get the second in the first half and secure our lead, but fair play to Sheff U, they came out in the second half fighting. The gaffer always hits home how important it is to have that impact off the bench, we’re a squad, we’re a whole squad and it’s important for everyone to have that input.

“It is pretty unique. I’ve been in some successful teams in the past, I always say I’m a big advocate of it starts in the dressing room and the team camaraderie. That’s huge here as we sign, not just good players, but good people as well. So it starts in the dressing room, we all have each others backs all the time, that translates on to the pitch.”

Gabel Osho celebrates the Hatters' Boxing Day triumph over Sheffield United - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Town wingback Alfie Doughty was also eager to talk up his side’s togetherness and the impact of last season’s top scorer, as he said: “We’ve all seen it before, how well we can keep going, keep going and show that we go 2-1 down, that’s absolutely fine, the game’s not over and we definitely showed that.

"The big man up top showed that when he came on, he did really well for both the goals, so it was really good and I’m proud of the team.”