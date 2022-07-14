Hatters target Anderson open to another loan move away from Newcastle after impressive Rovers stint

Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring the seventh goal for Bristol Rovers as they beat Scunthorpe United on the final day of the 2021-22 season

Former Luton target Elliot Anderson has admitted he would be open to another loan move away from Newcastle United this season.

The 19-year-old had was heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road last season, with Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitting he had been in discussions about bringing the Scottish U21 international to the club.

After impressing for the Magpies’ U23s and making two substitute outings in the Premier League and FA Cup, with Town looking to push for the play-offs, Jones opted to bring in the experienced Robert Snodgrass instead, with the midfielder going to League Two Bristol Rovers.

At the time, the Hatters manager said: “We’re an admirer of Elliot Anderson, but what we need to bring in now was someone that was going to improve our 11.

"With the greatest of respect, Elliot hasn’t gone out yet and over time he might have, but we just needed a little push.

"So we could have had a look at him, but if there’s no opportunity of us ever buying him then it’s very difficult bringing him in on loan.”

Anderson then starred during his time at the Memorial Ground, with 21 appearances and scoring seven times for Joey Barton's side, who went on to win promotion to League One with a 7-0 final day win over Scunthorpe United, the midfielder getting the all-important final goal, pipping Northampton Town to third spot.

Speaking to the Magpies’ official website, he said of his time with the Gas: “I loved it. I went there at the end of January and it was a new club to me.

"But they welcomed me so well and a lot of the lads were in the same boat, with a lot of them from up north, so I fitted in well and cracked on straight away.

"When I joined, there was a really good feeling around the place.

"They were pushing on. I don't think they had a decent start to the season, but as I joined they were pushing a bit and getting wins.

"From the very first week, we were pushing for play-offs, really, and then eventually pushing for automatic promotion.

"It was canny mad, really. We just went on a winning streak.

"I think it was probably the best thing I could have done, to be honest.

"I thought I performed pretty well and I got goals, which was the main thing for me.

"I had good performances to start with and didn't get any, but it was one of my aims to get the goals and they finally started to come in.”

Returning to St James’ Park, Anderson has now gone with his parent club on their pre-season training camp to Austria and is looking to break into Eddie Howe’s side for the upcoming season.

If he can’t do that, then he is open to another move away to continue his development, adding: “I've just got to try and impress as much as I can really, and do my best.

"I've got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do.

"I think not trying too hard to do that - just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can.

"It's kind of like a free hit - I'll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out (on loan), I'm happy to do that.

"Whatever's best for me.

"I'd say for me, probably playing games is the most important thing, to be honest - carrying on my run that I have, and just trying to keep striving.