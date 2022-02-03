Jones: It wasn't the right transfer window try and sign Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted that it wasn’t the right window to make a move for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson.

The 19-year-old had been heavily linked with a loan switch from the Premier League side to Kenilworth Road all throughout January, with Jones himself confirming that conversations had taken place about the Scottish U21 international in the past.

Although impressing for the Magpies’ U23s this season and being on the bench in the Premier League, Anderson has only made one appearance for the club in the Papa John’s Trophy back in October, with his first team experience limited to two substitute outings over 12 months ago.

Elliot Anderson had been linked with a move to Luton

It meant that he ended up going to League Two Bristol Rovers to join former Magpies midfielder Joey Barton, with Jones stating that he could only really afford to bring in players who could affect Luton's Championship campaign immediately, saying: “We’re an admirer of Elliot Anderson, but what we need to bring in now was someone that was going to improve our 11.

"With the greatest of respect, Elliot hasn’t gone out yet and over time he might have, but we just needed a little push.

"So we could have had a look at him, but if there’s no opportunity of us ever buying him then it’s very difficult bringing him in on loan.

"I’m delighted for him, he’s a great kid, I got to speak to him a few times, with the permission of Newcastle, a great kid, wants to play football, will do very, very well I know and will do really well at Bristol.