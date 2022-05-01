Hatters tipped to sign Hull City keeper on emergency loan deal in time for Fulham clash

Matt Ingram celebrates winning the League One title with Hull City last season

Luton Town have been linked with an emergency loan move to sign goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Championship rivals Hull City.

A serious knee injury to James Shea, plus Jed Steer having to cut short his stint at Kenilworth Road from Aston Villa due to a ruptured Achilles in March, has seen Hatters chief Nathan Jones left with just one available stopper, Harry Isted, who made his full league debut during the 1-1 draw with Blackpool last weekend.

However, with that being his only recognised appearance for the club, the 25-year-old isn’t considered a senior keeper by the EFL, which means Jones can bring in another keeper, albeit not from a Premier League side, as he did earlier this season, borrowing West Bromwich Albion’s Alex Palmer for two matches.

With only youth teamer Jameson Horlick available to go on the bench and Luton one win away from securing a play-off place, Middlesbrough and Millwall still in the hunt for a top six berth following wins over Stoke and Peterborough yesterday, Jones was tipped by Hull Live to make a move for Ingram.

The 28-year-old started his career at Wycombe, playing 140 times over six years for the Chairboys, before a £450,000 move to QPR in January 2016.

He only started 19 times for the Rangers during three years, with loans at Northampton and former side Wycombe, heading to Hull in June 2019.

Ingram played 38 matches as the Tigers won the League One title last term, while has made 29 appearances this term, including the 1-0 and 3-1 defeats to Luton.

He was replaced by Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter for the 2-1 defeat at Millwall on April 18, dropping to the bench for the last three matches, including Saturday’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol City.