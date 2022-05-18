Hatters top scorer Adebayo 'devastated' hamstring injury prevented him playing a proper part in Town's play-off campaign

Town striker Elijah Adebayo during substitute outing at Huddersfield

Luton top scorer Elijah Adebayo admitted he was ‘devastated’ to miss out featuring properly in the Hatters’ play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old, who netted 16 Championship goals from 40 appearances, picked up a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw with Blackpool on April 23, coming after he stretched to set up Admiral Muskwe for a late goal that was eventually chalked out for a non-existent push by the forward on experienced defender Richard Keogh.

It saw Adebayo miss the final two games of the season, and despite undergoing cryotherapy treatment, wasn’t included in the first leg 1-1 draw against the Terriers at Kenilworth Road.

He was back on the bench for the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium, and had to watch on as the Hatters missed a host of chances that would have taken them to Wembley.

With Jordan Rhodes opening the scoring late on, Adebayo was only introduced for the final minutes, with Luton desperate for an equaliser, but unable to move properly, it was clear he wasn’t ready to return.

Boss Nathan Jones stated afterwards his leading marksman had been a ‘mile off’ match fitness, and writing on Instagram today, Adebayo said: “What a season!

"After what has been a difficult couple of days, and frustrating couple of weeks for me, I couldn’t be more proud to be part of such a special group in a special season.

"I was absolutely devastated that I couldn’t have played a bigger part in the more recent games, but I can’t thank the fans enough for the amazing support show throughout the season.