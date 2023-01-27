Hatters' victory at Cardiff sowed the seeds for Leeds United defender to consider move to Luton

Facing Luton Town for Cardiff City last season sowed the seeds regarding a potential move to Kenilworth Road in the future for Town’s first addition of the transfer window, Leeds United defender Cody Drameh.

That day the full back was part of a Bluebirds side, also containing Alfie Doughty, who went down 1-0 to a visiting team, who managed by previous boss Nathan Jones, took the points courtesy of Harry Cornick’s 71st minute winner, clinically heading home Robert Snodgrass’s cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although there is a new man in the dug-out at Kenilworth Road now, with Rob Edwards having taken over, the memory of the contest was something that stuck with Drameh, as he told Luton’s official website: "I came away from it thinking it was a very tough game, you guys are organised, I can see a style of play.

Cody Drameh makes a sliding challenge during his loan move at Cardiff City last season

“So maybe something was in the back of the mind that you know, if Luton ever came up then it might be something to consider.

"Now I'm here with a fantastic opportunity, so I’m just really happy to be here.”

Drameh went on to have a superb loan spell with the Bluebirds, so much so that he won two prizes at their end of season awards, taking home the Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season honour too.

On his time in Wales, he continued: “It was a big impact and I have to thank all the people that were there as well.

“They helped me to achieve that because without the team, I couldn’t really do anything, so thank you to all of them.

“Hopefully I’m able to have the same impact here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drameh has already played four times in the Premier League while at Elland Road, with two starts, but is well versed in the Championship having made 22 appearances for Cardiff.

Describing the standard, he said: “It is a very physical league, games are flying so you can’t really dwell on one result.

"Hopefully I’m ready for the challenge and hopefully my team-mates can help me out with that.”

With Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealing a number of clubs had made their intentions known about signing Drameh, he wanted the full back to challenge himself at a club who have serious play-off ambitions this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s something that the former Fulham youngster wants as well, adding: “It is a great time to be at the club.

"You guys are flying so I’m just hoping to add a bit of quality to that, help us all reach the same goal and for us to get into the play-offs is the ideal goal.