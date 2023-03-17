Town wingback Alfie Doughty didn’t think there was anything that could be considered remotely lucky about Luton registering yet another 1-0 win on Wednesday night when beating Bristol City at Kenilworth Road.

An early goal by Carlton Morris saw the Hatters triumph for a third successive game by just a single goal, only the fifth time they have done so in their history, with the last six victories having all been by the same scoreline.

Although it might look on paper that Town have had an element of fortune by holding on for such a win, that was anything but the case, the Hatters having 15 shots, six of them on target, only denied a larger margin by Robins keeper Max O’Leary.

Town midfielder Allan Campbell on the ball for the Hatters in midweek

They have also racked up 75 shots in total during their last six victories, with 24 on target, as Doughty thought they definitely deserved to win by more in midweek.

He said: “We got unlucky really, we could have had four goals by the first half.

“I think Eli (Adebayo) and Carlton were kicking themselves, they both could have had a hat-trick, or more.

"But credit to the big men up top, they get the goals and we can’t ask for anything more from them.

“That’s the best thing about it, it’s not luck, we’re not luckily winning, we’ve not scraped 1-0 wins.

"We’ve played well, could have had more, but at the end of the day, a good goal and good goals in the other games as well, so 1-0, it’s just what you need sometimes.

“People will probably say it’s another lucky 1-0 win, but I think of it as we’ve held it out.

“They didn't really look like they were going to score the whole game.

"Our keeper has made one save and that was it, so as long as we’re tight at the back, that’s fine by us if we have to win 1-0.

Manager Rob Edwards has admitted he would love a second goal for his stress levels but Doughty admitted the players are taking great pleasure in securing such a victory.

He added: “We love a 1-0 at the moment.

"I think the gaffer’s going to have a heart attack soon if we keep doing that to him, but it was a great result.