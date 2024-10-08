Hatters youngster earns England U19s call for Spanish trip

By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 13:26 BST
Defender named in Will Antwi’s squad

Luton Town youngster Joe Johnson has been named in the England U19s squad for three matches out in Spain this week as they prepare for the UEFA U19 Euro qualifiers next month.

​Head coach Will Antwi has named a 23-man squad for the trip, which begins with a game against Portugal tomorrow evening at 6pm BST. The Young Lions will then take on the Netherlands on Saturday at 6pm, before playing France next Tuesday (11am BST), with all three matches to be played at the Marbella Football Centre.

The 18-year-old has made eight senior outings for Luton so far, starting the opening Championship fixture of the season, a 4-1 defeat to Burnley, but after a spell out of the squad, was back on the bench for the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday. Johnson, who has represented his country at U17 and U18 level before, made three appearances for the U19s during the matches out in Croatia last month when featuring against Italy, Croatia and Germany.

Joe Johnson has been called up by the England U19s - pic: Liam Smith

Full squad - Goalkeepers: Ted Curd (Hampton & Richmond Borough, loan from Chelsea), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Matthew Young (Salford City, loan from Sunderland). Defenders: Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Leo Black (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Johnson (Luton Town), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford), Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Amara Nallo (Liverpool), Triston Rowe (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Tyler Dibling (Southampton), Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Josh King (Fulham), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Lewis Orford (West Ham United), Reiss Russell-Denny (Chelsea). Forwards: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Southampton), Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Joel Ndala (PSV Eindhoven) Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United), Lennon Wheeldon (Derby County), Kadan Young (Aston Villa).

