Hatters youngster McJannet named in second Ireland U19 training camp

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet has been called up for another Republic of Ireland U19s training camp.

The 17-year-old, who was named in an U18/19 squad at Loughborough University last month, headed to Johnstown House in Enfield, Ireland on Friday for the four day exercise which finishes tomorrow.

Irish U19s head coach Tom Mohan selected 31 players as he continues his preparations for 2022 UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro this autumn.

McJannet, who has been with the Town academy since an U10, had an impressive campaign for the Hatters youth teams, signing his first development contract with the club in January.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Killian Cahill (Shamrock Rovers), Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Josh Keeley (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Aaron O’ Reilly (Aston Villa), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), James Furlong (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jay McGrath (Coventry City), Gavin O’Brien (Bohemians), David Okagbue (Stoke City), Andrew Quinn (Dundalk), Val Adedokun (Dundalk), Sam Knowles (Stoke City), Killian Phillips (Drogheda United).

Midfielders: Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke City), Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Kian Leavy (Reading), Fionn Mooney (Crystal Palace), Ola Ibrahim (Derby County), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Ethan Fitzhugh (Leicester City), Kian Corbally (St. Patrick's Athletic).