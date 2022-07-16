Hearts interest in Luton Town target, Norwich City youngster heads out on loan

There is fresh interest in one of the Hatters summer transfer targets.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones continues to work hard to add to his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Several new faces have already arrived and more will follow as Jones looks for another push into the play-offs and secure another chance to claim an unexpected promotion into the Premier League.

The likes of Matt Macey, Alfie Doughty, Ethan Horvarth and Cauley Woodrow have all signed on this summer and the Hatters boss remains keen to further freshen his options before the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking earlier this month, Jones said: “One or two would need to go out, but we’re in a really strong position for a first week of pre-season.

“All we’re looking to do now is add quality, not just bodies, we’ve got bodies.”

Jones is still interested in one former loan target but faces increased competition to secure the services of one highly-rated Premier League youngster.

Luton Today takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Hatters and their Championship rivals.

