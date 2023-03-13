Luton keeper Ethan Horvath insisted that Saturday’s brilliant 1-0 victory at Sheffield United was for midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The 28-year-old had made a bright start to the contest at Bramall Lane before being cynically tripped by Jayden Bogle when approaching the Blades’ penalty area in full flow.

Landing awkwardly, it was apparent Mpanzu couldn’t continue as the long serving and popular member of Town’s squad had to limp off, clearly aware it could be a serious one.

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu suffered a potentially serious injury against Sheffield United on Saturday

He was seen at the full time whistle on crutches, with manager Rob Edwards admitting it had left a ‘tinge of disappointment’ on the afternoon.

Luton went on to triumph thanks to Carlton Morris’s 15th of the season and speaking afterwards, the on-loan Nottingham Forest stopper said: “I would say, that win is for sure for him.

"We know how much he gives to the team, all his running abilities, his energy, that was for him out there.